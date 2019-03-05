Oct. 27, 2018 • Carpenter Theatre, Richmond
Jeanne and Charlie Stallings
Photos by Sarah Der Photography
Leslie Stack, Allison Woodward, and Staci Phillips
Melissa and Julian Bowen-Rees
Sara Belle November and Frank Rizzo
Sabrina Gross, Tierra Everett, Jackie Stone, B.K. Fulton, and Amy Williams. Standing: Stephanie Gilliard, Dave Gilliard, and Steve Williams.
Historic Richmond hosted its third annual Celebrate the City Gala: A Night on Grace Street at the Carpenter Theatre on Oct. 27, 2018. More than 170 people attended, raising more than $90,000 for the nonprofit’s mission-based activities, including educational programs and future rehabilitation, revitalization, and preservation efforts in historic neighborhoods and districts. HistoricRichmond.com
Upcoming Events
Thursday, March 28 — Colonial Revival: The Historian's Perspective On An Enduring American Architectural Aesthetic: The Branch Museum of Architecture, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 6 — 2019 Annual Historic Richmond Rehab Expo: Historic St. John's Church, 9 a.m.
Thursday, April 18 — Quoit Club: Richmond Ballet: 707 E. Canal Street, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 16 — Quoit Club: Laburnum House: 3400 Brook Road, 6 p.m.