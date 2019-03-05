Oct. 27, 2018 • Carpenter Theatre, Richmond

Historic Richmond hosted its third annual Celebrate the City Gala: A Night on Grace Street at the Carpenter Theatre on Oct. 27, 2018. More than 170 people attended, raising more than $90,000 for the nonprofit’s mission-based activities, including educational programs and future rehabilitation, revitalization, and preservation efforts in historic neighborhoods and districts. HistoricRichmond.com

