June 8, 2018 • Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

× 1 of 5 Expand JJ and Hillary Garofalo and Michelle and Tim LaVigne × 2 of 5 Expand Christina Sims, Lisa Vann, Dawn Shane and Maria Norbeck × 3 of 5 Expand Gary and Charisse Black × 4 of 5 Expand Adia and Lavelle White × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

More than 300 guests attended the Virginia Beach Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Party on the Hill and raised $55,000 to support programs that place abused and neglected children in safe, permanent homes. The event was held June 8 at the Cavalier Hotel. VirginiaBeachCASA.org

Upcoming Events

ParTee Fore the Kids TopGolf Tournament: Jan. 20, 2019—TopGolf, Virginia Beach

Celebrating Children Pinwheel Palooza: April 27, 2019—Mount Trashmore, Virginia Beach