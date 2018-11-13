CASA Party on the Hill

June 8, 2018 • Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach

JJ and Hillary Garofalo and Michelle and Tim LaVigne

Christina Sims, Lisa Vann, Dawn Shane and Maria Norbeck

Gary and Charisse Black

Adia and Lavelle White

More than 300 guests attended the Virginia Beach Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Party on the Hill and raised $55,000 to support programs that place abused and neglected children in safe, permanent homes. The event was held June 8 at the Cavalier Hotel. VirginiaBeachCASA.org

Upcoming Events

ParTee Fore the Kids TopGolf Tournament: Jan. 20, 2019—TopGolf, Virginia Beach

Celebrating Children Pinwheel Palooza: April 27, 2019—Mount Trashmore, Virginia Beach

