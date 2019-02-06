DIY breweries offer advice and equipment so you can be your own brewmaster.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stable Craft Brewing

Think you have the beer-brewing chops? Some breweries think so, too. Here are a few who will hand over the reins for you to BYOB (brew your own beer).

The Friendly Fermenter, Harrisonburg

Smack dab in the middle of Harrisonburg, TFF allows you to pick a recipe and set up a station ($160/station) to brew five gallons—roughly two cases—of your own beer. FriendlyFermenter.com

Kettles & Grains, Leesburg

You can bring your own recipe for brew on premise, available only on weekends by the five, 10, or 15 gallons. The brewing process takes about two hours. Plus, you can partake of one their 12 rotating drafts while you hone your craft brew. KettlesAndGrains.com

The Craft of Brewing, Ashburn

This shop boasts a dozen by-reservation stations where you can brew and bottle with your own custom labels. The kettles hold 20L ($119) or 50L ($200). To bottle and label, add $1.25 per bottle. TheCraftOB.com

Stable Craft, Waynesboro

You and five of your closest beer buddies can brew a keg ($450) with Stablecraft’s head brewer, Christopher Fann. The process takes about four hours and includes a charcuterie plate and a pint glass for drinking said beer in about four weeks’ time. StableCraftBrewing.com

