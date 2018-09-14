By Extension

Classic teak gets a hip remake.

Telegraph your taste for high-style outdoor entertaining with Mamagreen’s teak BAIA luxury extension table. Made with wood sourced from abandoned buildings and upcycled, or from certified and ecologically managed teak plantations in Indonesia, the table features a mechanism that increases its size by 60 percent in just a few steps.

Allowing for seating up to 12, BAIA is one of the company’s best-selling tables, says brand manager Sarah Forbes. Frames are powder coated aluminum or stainless steel, and all-weather finishes are available smooth sanded, brushed, or brushed and laminated.

Established by Belgian designer Vincent Cantaert in 2007, the residential and commercial outdoor furniture maker’s biggest international market is in the U.S.

Find Mamagreen in Richmond’s Manchester district, by appointment only. Retail price starts at $8,639. Mamagreen.com