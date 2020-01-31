Buzzing West End

New $200 million apartment community opens in Alexandria.

× 1 of 2 Expand “The Event” tile wall by David Smedley at the Array at West Alex. Photo by David Smedley × 2 of 2 Expand “En Pointe” kinetic sculpture garden by Harry McDaniel at the Array at West Alex. Photo courtesy of the Array at West Alex Prev Next

A new $200 million mixed-use apartment community opened in Alexandria in December, bringing high-end residential units and a wide selection of businesses to the city’s West End. Array at West Alex was move-in ready by Dec. 1, 2019, with 278 market-rate apartments, retail shopping, and a boutique office building. Building amenities and services include coworking spaces, a fitness center and yoga room, resident lounge, dog run, coffee bar, beer taps, courtyard with waterfall features, a pet spa, and a 24-hour concierge.

“Array at West Alex is a transformational project for Alexandria and the entire western part of the region,” says Bill Coats, vice president of acquisitions and development for Weingarten Realty, the leasing agent. “This is where all the details come together—luxury living amenities, unprecedented shopping and dining experiences, a prime location, and convenient connectivity to D.C. and public transit.”

The development is part of a five-acre urban center, which includes a 62,000 square-foot Harris Teeter scheduled to open in early 2021. The new apartments range from studios (around 600 square feet) to two-bedroom units (around 1,400 square feet). The complex also features several installations by local artists David Smedley and Alma Selimovic, and a sculpture garden by North Carolina artist Harry McDaniel. ArrayWestAlex.com