Buyer Be Aware

High-tech tools for finding your dream home.

“Even 200 photos can’t effectively show how a house is laid out, whereas a 3D virtual reality tour shows it instantly,” says Mike Thomas of Mountain Sky Properties in Wytheville.

Thomas uses Matterport, a San Francisco-based provider of 3D virtual tours, to give potential buyers the opportunity to move through his listings as if they were there. In today’s competitive real estate market, this kind of immersive experience is invaluable in helping buyers hone in on properties worth an in-person visit. Plus, says Thomas, “People just love playing around with the technology.”

Another handy tool for buyers comes from Realtor.com whose app, available on Google Play and iTunes, includes Sign Snap, a feature that allows you to take a picture of a real estate sign and instantly get details. Take a quick pic, and up pop photos and information, including price and square footage. If you like what you see, you can save the listing to your favorites. You can also search listings on the app and receive notifications about new properties hitting the market.

This article originally appeared in our June 2018 issue as part of the Property & Home special section.