Bullish on Books

A Q&A with Virginia Festival of the Book director Jane Kulow.

× Expand Jane Kulow

The Virginia Festival of the Book, a program of the Charlottesville-based Virginia Foundation for the Humanities that kicks off March 22, is the largest community book event in the mid-Atlantic region. Last year, 25,000 visitors attended more than 250 lectures, panel discussions and workshops. Festival Director Jane Kulow, a former communications consultant and spirited advocate for libraries, schools and students, orchestrates it all with a full-time staff of two and 300 volunteers. In just two years at the helm, Kulow has doubled the number of events, amped up the star power of the headliners and encouraged people to think through difficult issues by reading thought-provoking texts and then discussing what they've read. Here, she shares her thoughts about the event's success.

Is the Festival typically organized around a theme?

Our goal is to provide books for every level of reader, from picture books to poetry to science fiction, so an overall theme doesn’t quite work. We do ask, of ourselves and our community partners, which conversations would we like to support? This year, topics such as income inequality, the international refugee crisis, and the intersection between violence and mental health are represented, among many other, lighter subjects.

How do you choose whom to invite?

We have an open call for submissions, and this year over 800 authors applied. For the headliner positions, we look for great writing on an important and timely topic, a certain amount of name recognition, with an emphasis on new books published in the last twelve months. Often our community partners recommend someone, as with both Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Sue Klebold (mother of Columbine High School shooter Dylan Klebold and author of A Mother's Reckoning: Living in the Aftermath of Tragedy).

Last year 97 percent of attendees report that the Festival broadened their views. Is this part of your goal?

We feel very strongly about the opportunity for a civil conversation about difficult topics. Our audience expects to hear a variety of perspectives about an issue in a nuanced presentation. A program may include fiction and nonfiction on the same subject, or both adult and YA frames, which broadens the appeal to different types of readers and brings them into the discussion.

