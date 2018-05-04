Bring on the Brisket

Our favorite recipes for a backyard barbecue.

Southern Style Ribs

2 racks baby back ribs 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar 1 ½ tablespoons smoked paprika 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon onion salt ½ teaspoon dry mustard ½ teaspoon garlic salt ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

Mix all spices together, reserving 1 teaspoon. Rinse the meat, pat dry and remove membrane from the back of the ribs. Sprinkle both sides of ribs with rub. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 8-12 hours. Remove from plastic and wrap in heavy-duty foil, sealing edges well. Prepare grill with coals stacked to one side (or heat just one side of a gas grill). Grill the ribs over indirect heat for 2-3 hours. Carefully remove from foil and place over direct heat. Baste with sauce and grill about 20 minutes, or until rack bows when lifted and bones loosen easily from the tender meat, turning and basting frequently with sauce.

For the sauce: 2 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce 2 tablespoons paprika 2 tablespoons dry mustard 1 tablespoon onion powder 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper 2 tablespoons black pepper 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon salt

Combine all ingredients. Brush on ribs about 15 minutes before they come off the grill. Can be served on the side as well. Combine all in a saucepan and cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Remove from heat and brush over ribs.

Makes 2 cups

Pulled Pork Sliders with Garlic Aioli

1 3-5 pound pork shoulder salt pepper garlic powder your choice of barbecue sauce slider buns For the aioli: ¾ cup mayonnaise 1 teaspoon minced garlic 2 pinches black pepper 1 tablespoon lemon juice or white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon chopped chives

Season pork shoulder with salt, pepper and garlic powder and rub with your favorite barbecue sauce. Place in a slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours (or high for 4-5 hours). Once cooked, remove pork shoulder and slightly shred, discarding any fatty parts. Add ½ - 1 cup of barbecue sauce and gently mix.

To make the aioli, add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix.

Toast buns at 375 degrees until crispy. Assemble sliders by adding the pork on the bun and topping with aioli.

Serves 12-14

Roast Brisket Chili

2 cups dried kidney beans 2 pounds roast brisket, cubed 4 tablespoons olive oil 1 large red onion, diced 3 large garlic cloves, minced 2 ½ tablespoons chili powder 1 tablespoon dried oregano 1 ½ tablespoons ground cumin ¼ teaspoon cayenne salt and fresh ground pepper 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes ½ can of beer Soak beans overnight. Drain, cover in fresh water and add half the onion and two cloves minced garlic. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer 30-45 minutes or until tender. Add salt, drain and set aside.

Heat the oil in a heavy pot over medium heat. Add remaining onion and sauté for 10 minutes. Add spices and remaining garlic, then cook 1-2 minutes. Add tomatoes, beer, brisket and beans; simmer 20-30 minutes. Season to taste.

Serves 6