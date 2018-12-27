Bring on the Bling

Shine bright from the first Christmas party to the final countdown into the new year.

All that glitters is not gold—sometimes it’s diamond, dangling off a pair of chandelier earrings. Or white gold, adorning a well-appointed wrist; perhaps a crystal on an ornate pair of pumps, catching the light just so. This holiday, greet the season (and its many fêtes) in pieces sure to light up the room.

× Expand Zuhair Murad vintage gray fully beaded sheath dress.

Enter party season as a caped crusader. Zuhair Murad’s opulent fall 2018 couture collection—which saw no shortage of embroidery, sequins, and jewels—was inspired by imperial Russia. Vintage gray fully beaded sheath dress in silvery embroidery with matching cape, price upon request. ZuhairMurad.com

Not quite ready for head-to-toe bling? Perhaps just go with the “toe.” These extravagant Rene Caovilla pumps add a dose of decadence to even the most streamlined attire. Embroidered lace and satin halter slingback pumps, $1,195. NeimanMarcus.com

Making a statement with just a glimpse of the wrist? With these Van Cleef & Arpels cufflinks—featuring onyx, mother-of-pearl, and sapphire glass—consider it written in the stars.“Midnight in Paris” white gold, aventurine, and diamond cufflinks, $39,200. VanCleefArpels.com

This Lanvin tuxedo jacket puts a modern twist on one of the season’s most iconic colors (deep red) and fabrics (velvet). Claret slim-fit satin-trimmed cotton-velvet tuxedo jacket, $2,395. MrPorter.com

What a chandelier does for the room, chandelier earrings do for the face: shining a light on the surrounding beauty. Sabel Collection 14K yellow gold mocha and white diamond dangle earrings, $16,150. FinksJewelers.com

With notes including saffron, black truffle, patchouli, and oud wood, Tom Ford’s Noir de Noir is sure to leave a sensuous impression on everyone you walk past. $605 for 8.4 ounces. Sephora.com

Long associated with kings and queens, purple makes for a majestic pop of color in any eye look. And in a sleek, glittering compact by Yves St. Laurent? Consider it the full royal treatment. Yconic purple couture palette, $60. Shop.Nordstrom.com

Brackish bowties are southern in origin (each is made by hand in South Carolina) and elegant in appearance; this design features goose and pheasant feathers, handpicked. “Southpaw” feather formal bow tie, $195. NeimanMarcus.com

It’ll be hard not to make the other guests green with envy when you walk in clutching this sophisticated Judith Lieber Couture piece. “Soho” snakeskin box clutch bag, $1,495. BergdorfGoodman.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2018 issue.