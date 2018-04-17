Bride & Groom

Oct. 7, 2017 • Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond

When Erin Stubbs and Will McPherson chose Richmond’s Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for their wedding last October, they agreed that their day would be their own. “It was really important to us that the day be wholly ours and that everything represent us, as a couple,” says Erin.

The couple walked down the aisle together, their color palette of dusty rose, charcoal grey, soft whites and gold with small pops of eggplant reflected in the natural setting of the Grace Arents Garden. The ceremony and exchange of vows was officiated by one of Will’s college literature professors and included passages read from the couple’s favorite literary works.

“I consistently told Erin and Will to stay true to who they are and encouraged them to move forward with their unique ideas around how they wanted their wedding day to transpire.” – Kate Franzen, Wedding Planner

For the reception, Erin and Will set out to create an elegant and sophisticated celebration. “We wanted it to feel like a classic dinner party,” says Erin. To achieve this, timeless cocktails like the Old Fashioned were served, and a live band played standards by Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Nat King Cole.

Among favorite memories, Erin says, “Our bridal party’s toasts were all so wonderful we requested typed copies that we could keep.”

Photographer: Jake Anderson, Wausau, Wisconsin, JakeAndersonPhoto.com Planner: Glint Events, Richmond, GlintEvents.com Floral Design: Vogue Flowers, Richmond, VogueFlowers.com Paper: Robert & Stella, Salt Lake City, Utah, RobertAndStella.com Groom's Tuxedo: Kannon's Clothing, Raleigh, North Carolina, KannonsClothing.com Bridesmaid Dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids, Richmond, BellaBridesmaids.com

For a complete list of Erin and Will's vendors, and for inspiration for planning your own big day, be sure to check out our 2018 Virginia Living Weddings issue.