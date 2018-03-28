Bride & Groom

Leslie Saint & Bryan Berry • August 5, 2017 • Rust Manor House, Leesburg

“Schedule a trial run at the venue. Seeing everything in the space where the reception will take place really makes a big difference, so couples can know all will be perfect the day of their wedding.” – Stephanie Dasch, Wedding Planner

With most of their friends and family traveling from long distances for their nuptials, Leslie Saint and Brian Berry knew that the beautiful Rust Manor House would be “just the right fit for our vision of a romantic summer affair under the tent,” says Leslie. The bride, an attorney, and the groom, a higher education administrator, selected a palette of shades of purple and charcoal gray, which were wrapped in greenery and punctuated by floating candles and romantic orchids in the reception space.

A soft fall-like breeze filtered through the airy tent where guests enjoyed a mix of smooth jazz, R&B and reggae on the busy dance floor.

At the end of the night, Leslie and Brian took a romantic ride around Loudoun County in a vintage car, a remembrance of their fathers who were both in the auto industry. Says Leslie, “Seeing the car and unwinding from the day’s events topped the list” of most memorable moments.

Photographer: A Little Bit of Whimsy, Accokeek, Maryland, ALittleBitOfWhimsy.com Planner and Floral Design: Diamond Events, Leesburg, DiamondEvents.co Hair: Hair Creations by Knikki, Leesburg, HairCreationsByKnikki.net Makeup: Kelley Woods Makeup, Washington, D.C., KelleyWoods.com

