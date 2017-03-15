Bride & Groom

October 1, 2016 • Blenheim Vineyards, Charlottesville

Julianne Jaquith did not grow up dreaming about what her wedding would be like. So when the Washington, D.C., litigator said “yes” to her boyfriend of two years, Ryan Goicoechea, wedding planning was definitely unexplored territory. “I decided to focus on ideas and overall vision,” says Julianne. Top on that list was a vineyard setting in the Charlottesville area, where the New York native had attended law school at the University of Virginia.

“Ryan and I had a lot of fun exploring vineyards,” says Julianne. “We were looking for just the right place that would have the stunning mountain views, good wine and encapsulate our vibe … not just a cookie-cutter place.” They found Blenheim Vineyards and never looked back. Julianne and Ryan also determined that they wanted their wedding to be elegant without being too formal.

She chose a deep marsala red for the décor’s foundational color. From bridal bouquets and linens to floral centerpieces, it served as a rich backdrop and counterpoint to other fall hues of green, purple and yellow. Lush floral arrangements that flanked the aisle in the outdoor setting for the couple’s vows were moved to the reception space where they doubled as centerpieces for the head table. “We found opportunities to keep our wedding affordable without losing the feel or the look that we wanted,” says Julianne. “The day was the best day of our lives thus far!”

Photographer: Gabe Acevas, GabeAcevas.com Planner: Amada Gray, AshleyBaberWeddings.com Gown: Ivory Bridal Atelier, Houston, Texas, IvoryBridalHouston.com Florals: Southern Blooms by Pat, PatsFloralDesigns.com Cake: Evan Sanderson, SweetsByE.com