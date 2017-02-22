Bride & Groom

Heather Rosenbaum & Darryl Huften Jr. • October 16, 2016 • Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke

Recreating their first date at their wedding was very important to Heather, daughter of Bert and Laurie Rosenbaum of Houston, Texas, and Darryl Huften Jr., son of Darryl Huften and Cathy Markley of Lynchburg, who were married Oct. 16, 2016 at Smith Mountain Lake.

Smith Mountain Lake had special significance for the couple: for their first (blind) date, they met there and two years later, Darryl chose the same spot to propose. As they began planning the big day, the couple recalled a guitarist who had played at a bar they visited the day they met. They didn’t know the musician’s name but, determined to have him play their ceremony and cocktail hour, Darryl and Heather tracked down Will Jones.

When their wedding day finally came, they made sure their guests were included in a full weekend of meals and activities, from the rehearsal dinner hosted at Sunken City Brewery in Hardy to a food truck lunch on the day of and a farewell brunch on Sunday. We’ll toast to that.