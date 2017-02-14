Bride & Groom

Elyse Bromser-Kloedan & Timothy Curry •

June 11, 2016 • Patowmack Farm, Lovettsville

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

It was art at first sight. Elyse Bromser-Kloeden first admired Tim Curry’s artwork online. A budding artist herself with her own presence on the same website, Elyse left a comment, which led Tim to check out her profile. It revealed that she was a senior in high school headed that fall to study at Savannah College of Art and Design, where Tim was a freshman. The pair began an online relationship that blossomed into real, face-to-face dating when Elyse arrived on campus.

When they decided to get married, Elyse wanted the wedding to be in Northern Virginia where she grew up. “We knew we wanted two things: great food and a wedding in a forest,” she says. Nature took center stage for the exchange of vows at Patowmack Farm, in a forest at a spot overlooking a creek. Wearing a Vera Wang gown with intricately embroidered bodice and flowing tulle, Elyse left the wedding with her new husband and gingerly made her way to the creek running below the bluff for stunning photographs poised on a rock, mid-stream. “It wasn’t too far to the rock,” she says. “I made it out there stepping stone-style.”

Photographer: Asa Photography, AsaPhotography.com Wedding Gown: Vera Wang, VeraWang.com Florals: Purcellville Florist, PurcellvilleFloristVa.com Cake: Layered Cake Patisserie, LayeredCakePatisserie.com