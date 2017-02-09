Bride & Groom

Christine Hanna & Antonyous Fahim • July 30, 2016 • St. Marks Coptic Orthodox, Purcellville

× 1 of 10 Expand × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

With so much in common, geographical distance was merely an inconvenience rather than a barrier for the bond that developed between Christine Hanna and Antonyous Fahim. Roanoke native Christine shared friends with Antonyous, whose Northern Virginia church, St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox, hosted youth events she attended. Their faith brought them together, but it was working at a summer camp in 2011 that sealed their fate. “I quickly noticed how humble and caring Antonyous was and how he had a servant’s heart,” says Christine.

When they became engaged four years later, they chose the church that had brought them together for their wedding ceremony and found the charm of nearby Shadow Creek barn irresistible for their reception. With help from close friend Marina Salama, Christine selected a gold and blush-hued color palette for the event. “Our venue was rustic, but we wanted to dress it up a little,” says Christine. Sparkly accents like a gold sequined tablecloth for the head table and beaded details sprinkled in the bridesmaids’ dresses added a glamorous counterpoint to the rough-hewn exposed beams in the reception space. In an homage to the couple’s shared heritage, family members came together to bake traditional Egyptian wedding cookies for dessert.

Photographer: Jessica Smith, JessicaSmithPhotography.com Wedding Gown: Rosalin's Bridal Boutique, RosalinsBridal.com Florals: Flowers by Lisa, FloralDesignsByLisa.com Paper: Minted, Minted.com Catering: Purple Onion Catering Co., PurpleOnionCatering.com Cake and Desserts: Two Sugars Studio, TwoSugarStudio.com