Breaking all the Reuels

Demestik designer Reuben Reuel forges his own path in the fashion industry.

For a 31-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer whose garments have been worn by celebrities, such as Beyoncé and Jill Scott, designer Reuben Reuel has a surprising answer when asked when he knew he had made it: “When I was able to pay my bills just off my own brand!”

It wasn’t an easy start for the Virginia Beach native, who first took up design after taking fashion courses during high school. After a semester studying fine art at Norfolk State University, Reuel attended the Art Institute of New York City. He started in fashion as an intern and then, as a freelancer for several designers. After being let go from his first full time job in 2012, Reuel started his own label, Demestik. From the beginning, he had a clear vision for his brand: “I just knew it was something missing in the fashion industry,” he says of his colorful modern African motifs. Reuel uses his bold prints on mid-century, ladylike silhouettes—pussybow blouses, a-line skirts, coat dresses and more—inspired by styles from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s. “Those were times when fashion really made a loud voice,” says Reuel. Another source of inspiration is a well-dressed Virginian close to his heart—his grandmother, Minnie Bell Perry, who was first lady of her church in Virginia Beach and “always dressed to the nines,” says Reuel.

All of Reuel’s clothes are made and manufactured in the U.S. (the name Demestik is a phonetic play on the domestic ethos of the brand), and made-to-order through Etsy. “Being able to sell on Etsy has afforded us the opportunity to sell directly all over the world,” he says. Reuel moved his operation to St. Louis at the end of 2016, where he is part of its Fashion Fund incubator, and one of six designers helping to revive the industry in a city whose garment district was, he says, “second to New York City’s at one time.” A new collection and a line of home goods, starting with bedding, are currently in the works. “A lot of things are developing,” says Reuel. “So just look out for that.” Demestik.us