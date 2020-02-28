Bombay Street Food

Recipes from Richmond’s Keya Wingfield.
Ghee Palak Dal Toast
For the palak dal:
1 cup split red lentils
4 cups water
½ teaspoon turmeric
1 large pinch salt
1 tablespoon ghee
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 cups fresh spinach, roughly chopped
In a large saucepan, combine lentils, water, turmeric, and salt. Bring to a vigorous boil and continue to cook until dal softens fully.
Place ghee in a separate saucepan over medium heat. Once hot, add in cumin seeds and let them sizzle. Add in garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in spinach, and let it wilt slightly. Pour in cooked dal, stir together, and cook for another 4 to 6 minutes. Adjust salt as needed.
For the temper:
1 tablespoon ghee
1-inch piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2 dried red chiles
2 large slices of hearty bread, toasted and buttered
cilantro, chopped
mint
flaky sea salt
In a small saucepan, add the ghee, ginger, garlic, and chiles, and let brown.
To serve, spoon a generous amount of dal over a slice of buttered toast. Top with ginger-garlic temper, and garnish with cilantro, mint, and flaky sea salt.
Serves 2
Cumin Scented Peanut Potatoes (Jeera Aloo with peanuts)
2 to 3 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated or pounded to a paste
2 green chiles, chopped or pounded to a paste
5 tablespoons roughly chopped unsalted peanuts
2 large russet or Idaho potatoes, boiled and chopped
1 large pinch sugar
salt
1 lime, juiced
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
In a large wok or saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add in cumin seeds, and let sizzle. Add in ginger, green chiles, and peanuts. Reserve about 1 tablespoon of fried peanuts for topping, Once peanuts are slightly browned, add the potatoes and stir together. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sugar and salt to taste. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add lime juice and cilantro. Stir, cook for 1 more minute, and adjust salt to taste. Top with fried peanuts, and serve warm.
Serves 2-4
For more Bombay street food recipes by Keya Wingfield, pick up a copy of our April 2020 issue.