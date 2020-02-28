Bombay Street Food

Recipes from Richmond’s Keya Wingfield.

Ghee Palak Dal Toast

For the palak dal:

1 cup split red lentils

4 cups water

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 large pinch salt

1 tablespoon ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, roughly chopped

In a large saucepan, combine lentils, water, turmeric, and salt. Bring to a vigorous boil and continue to cook until dal softens fully.

Place ghee in a separate saucepan over medium heat. Once hot, add in cumin seeds and let them sizzle. Add in garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in spinach, and let it wilt slightly. Pour in cooked dal, stir together, and cook for another 4 to 6 minutes. Adjust salt as needed.

For the temper:

1 tablespoon ghee

1-inch piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 dried red chiles

2 large slices of hearty bread, toasted and buttered

cilantro, chopped

mint

flaky sea salt

In a small saucepan, add the ghee, ginger, garlic, and chiles, and let brown.

To serve, spoon a generous amount of dal over a slice of buttered toast. Top with ginger-garlic temper, and garnish with cilantro, mint, and flaky sea salt.

Serves 2

Cumin Scented Peanut Potatoes (Jeera Aloo with peanuts)

2 to 3 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1-inch piece fresh ginger, grated or pounded to a paste

2 green chiles, chopped or pounded to a paste

5 tablespoons roughly chopped unsalted peanuts

2 large russet or Idaho potatoes, boiled and chopped

1 large pinch sugar

salt

1 lime, juiced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

In a large wok or saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add in cumin seeds, and let sizzle. Add in ginger, green chiles, and peanuts. Reserve about 1 tablespoon of fried peanuts for topping, Once peanuts are slightly browned, add the potatoes and stir together. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sugar and salt to taste. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add lime juice and cilantro. Stir, cook for 1 more minute, and adjust salt to taste. Top with fried peanuts, and serve warm.

Serves 2-4

