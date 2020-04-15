Bohemian & Romantic

Let your inner flower child free while maintaining an elegant day.

For more free-spirited brides, bohemian touches make the day feel extra cozy. Create a stunning backdrop for your nuptials with flowy, gauzy textures paired with natural elements.

× Expand Wade & Kellyn Browning, July 2019, Virginia Beach Photo by Alex McCullough Photography

Salt of the Earth

Similarly, for bridesmaids, choose natural-fitting dresses in a palette of earthy tones and curls left down or pulled partially up. Marry various dress styles and colors among your bridal party.

× Expand Wade & Kellyn Browning, July 2019, Virginia Beach Photo by Alex McCullough Photography

All Natural

To capture bohemian for your bridal look, start with a loose, natural hairstyle. For the gown, go with a lace-adorned dress in a romantic silhouette.

× Expand Sam & Amaris Sachs, March 2019, Williamsburg Photo by Abigail Grey Photography

Knockout Noshes

Choose a lavish grazing table for cocktail hour. Intersperse taper candles and flowers among a spread of charcuterie, cheese, fruit, nuts, and crackers.

× Expand Sam & Amaris Sachs, March 2019, Williamsburg Photo by Abigail Grey Photography

Dressing Down

You can dress up a naked cake with touches like gold leaf, but be sure to incorporate an element of flowers and leaves to help keep with the theme of nature.

× Expand Antonio & Elizabeth Dominguez, May 2019, Richmond Photo by Eric Kelley Photography

Go Wild

Outfit your reception space with lush greenery to create a wild and romantic atmosphere. Add touches of nature throughout your décor.

× Expand Michael and Kenzie Barrett, June 2019, Richmond Photo by Carly Romeo & Co.

In Bloom

For flowers, incorporate succulents, eucalyptus, and blooms in a complementary palette. Let the bouquets take a relaxed form with occasional cascading stems.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.