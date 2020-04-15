Bohemian & Romantic

Let your inner flower child free while maintaining an elegant day.

For more free-spirited brides, bohemian touches make the day feel extra cozy. Create a stunning backdrop for your nuptials with flowy, gauzy textures paired with natural elements.

Salt of the Earth

Similarly, for bridesmaids, choose natural-fitting dresses in a palette of earthy tones and curls left down or pulled partially up. Marry various dress styles and colors among your bridal party. 

All Natural

To capture bohemian for your bridal look, start with a loose, natural hairstyle. For the gown, go with a lace-adorned dress in a romantic silhouette. 

Knockout Noshes

Choose a lavish grazing table for cocktail hour. Intersperse taper candles and flowers among a spread of charcuterie, cheese, fruit, nuts, and crackers. 

Dressing Down

You can dress up a naked cake with touches like gold leaf, but be sure to incorporate an element of flowers and leaves to help keep with the theme of nature. 

Go Wild

Outfit your reception space with lush greenery to create a wild and romantic atmosphere. Add touches of nature throughout your décor. 

In Bloom

For flowers, incorporate succulents, eucalyptus, and blooms in a complementary palette. Let the bouquets take a relaxed form with occasional cascading stems. 

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.

Take It All In

