Bohemian & Romantic

Let your inner flower child free while maintaining an elegant day.
For more free-spirited brides, bohemian touches make the day feel extra cozy. Create a stunning backdrop for your nuptials with flowy, gauzy textures paired with natural elements.
Wade & Kellyn Browning, July 2019, Virginia Beach
Photo by Alex McCullough Photography
Salt of the Earth
Similarly, for bridesmaids, choose natural-fitting dresses in a palette of earthy tones and curls left down or pulled partially up. Marry various dress styles and colors among your bridal party.
Wade & Kellyn Browning, July 2019, Virginia Beach
Photo by Alex McCullough Photography
All Natural
To capture bohemian for your bridal look, start with a loose, natural hairstyle. For the gown, go with a lace-adorned dress in a romantic silhouette.
Sam & Amaris Sachs, March 2019, Williamsburg
Photo by Abigail Grey Photography
Knockout Noshes
Choose a lavish grazing table for cocktail hour. Intersperse taper candles and flowers among a spread of charcuterie, cheese, fruit, nuts, and crackers.
Sam & Amaris Sachs, March 2019, Williamsburg
Photo by Abigail Grey Photography
Dressing Down
You can dress up a naked cake with touches like gold leaf, but be sure to incorporate an element of flowers and leaves to help keep with the theme of nature.
Antonio & Elizabeth Dominguez, May 2019, Richmond
Photo by Eric Kelley Photography
Go Wild
Outfit your reception space with lush greenery to create a wild and romantic atmosphere. Add touches of nature throughout your décor.
Michael and Kenzie Barrett, June 2019, Richmond
Photo by Carly Romeo & Co.
In Bloom
For flowers, incorporate succulents, eucalyptus, and blooms in a complementary palette. Let the bouquets take a relaxed form with occasional cascading stems.
This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.