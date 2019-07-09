Blueberries, Tomatoes, Oysters, and More

Food festivals around the Commonwealth for July and August.

× Expand Photo by Patricia Lyons

July 13

Purcellville Wine & Food Festival, Fireman’s Field Complex, Purcellville, 703-771-3839, PurcellvilleWineAndFood.com

July 19

Franks and Dranks, Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Martinsville, 276-632-3221, PiedmontArts.org

July 19-21

Chincoteague Blueberry Festival, Chincoteague Center , 757-894-2334, ChincoteagueBlueberryFestival.com

Aug. 2-4

Shuck-N-Suck Festival, The Oyster Farm Marina & Vacation Rentals, Cape Charles , 757-331-8640, TheOysterFarmAtKingsCreek.com

Aug. 4

Lindt Chocolate & Wine Pairings, DuCard Vineyards, Etlan, 540-923-4206, DuCardVineyards.com

Aug. 17

Eastmont Tomato Festival, Meadowbrook Center, Shawsville, 540-384-2801, MountainValleyCF.com

Aug. 17-18

Winchester Greek Festival, Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Winchester, 540-667-1416, Dormition.Va.GoArch.org

Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.