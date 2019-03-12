Sept. 22, 2018 • Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs
Dr. Luiza Kreuzer
Photos by Courtney Vogel
Cheryl Harris Sutton, Kristen Gilliam, Jacqueline Wake, and Waradah Eargle.
Dr. Adrian and Michelle Laxa
Dr. Vince and Tracey Dougherty
Drs. Paula Russo and Terry Dickinson
Approximately 125 guests donated more than $20,000 at the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Black and Gold Masquerade Gala on Sept. 22, 2018, at the Omni Homestead Resort. The gala’s proceeds benefited core oral health outreach programs, which provide access to free dental care to more than 6,000 people annually across Virginia. VDAF.org
Upcoming Events
April 24 — VCU Mission of Mercy Project: VCU School of Dentistry, Richmond
June 8 — Special Olympics Mission of Mercy Project: St. Christopher's School, Richmond
July 12-13 — Wise Mission of Mercy Project: University of Virginia College at Wise