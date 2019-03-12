Black and Gold Masquerade Gala

Sept. 22, 2018 • Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs

Dr. Luiza Kreuzer

Cheryl Harris Sutton, Kristen Gilliam, Jacqueline Wake, and Waradah Eargle.

Dr. Adrian and Michelle Laxa

Dr. Vince and Tracey Dougherty

Drs. Paula Russo and Terry Dickinson

Approximately 125 guests donated more than $20,000 at the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Black and Gold Masquerade Gala on Sept. 22, 2018, at the Omni Homestead Resort. The gala’s proceeds benefited core oral health outreach programs, which provide access to free dental care to more than 6,000 people annually across Virginia. VDAF.org

Upcoming Events

April 24 — VCU Mission of Mercy Project: VCU School of Dentistry, Richmond

June 8 — Special Olympics Mission of Mercy Project: St. Christopher's School, Richmond

July 12-13 — Wise Mission of Mercy Project: University of Virginia College at Wise

