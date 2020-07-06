Making a summertime side dish staple.

× Expand Photo by Carolina Holman Billys Potato Salad Billy's Potato Salad is ready to enhance any meal.

In our August issue, we spoke with Javier Arze, the owner of Huntsman, a food distributor in Vienna for our story “Five Star Food” (August 2020, p. 21).

Arze is also the creator of The Furloughed Chef, a delivery service that ships chef-made products, locally farmed produce and meats, and specialty add-ons to your door.

Here are is a popular recipe by Caroline Holman using ingredients from the gourmet boxes. FurloughedChef.com

Photo by Carolina Holman Billys Potato Salad ingredients Ingredients for Billy's Potato Salad.

Billy’s Potato Salad

1 bag of russet or mixed potatoes, washed

3-4 eggs

green onion (optional)

3-4 stalks of celery

1 teaspoon celery seed

¼ cup mayonnaise

sweet or smoked paprika (optional)

Cut washed potatoes into even chunks or cubes (optional – peel potatoes). In a large pot, add potatoes and enough water to cover + 1 to 2 inches and bring to a boil. Check every 5 minutes and remove when potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Strain potatoes and add to ice cold water for 10 minutes. This stops them from cooking further and becoming too soft. In a large saucepan, add eggs and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and then cut the heat, allowing eggs to cook for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove eggs from heat and place in ice cold water for 10 minutes. While eggs and potatoes cool, chop green onion and celery stalks. Set aside with other ingredients. Once the eggs are cooled, remove the shells and chop. In a medium bowl, combine potatoes, celery, celery seed, eggs, mayonnaise, and salt and pepper (to taste). Optional: top with paprika and green onion. Serve right away or chilled.

Tip: Make it vegan by substituting vegan mayonnaise and excluding eggs (or using an egg substitute).