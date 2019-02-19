New podcast by the Omni Homestead goes behind the scenes of the iconic resort.

Driving through the verdant mountain valleys of Bath County en route to the Omni Homestead for a getaway is the perfect time to catch up on news, brush up on history, or perhaps, discover little-known wonders about your destination. Beyond the Tower, a podcast launched by the Homestead in January, highlights activities and amenities for guests, reveals entertaining facts and secrets, and introduces the people behind it all.

In “Welcome to the Homestead,” the opening episode of the 10-episode Season 1, managing director Brett Schoenfield details can’t-miss activities and what makes the property so special. “From the minute you step out of your car and step into the building, you really feel like you’ve arrived home,” says Schoenfield in the inaugural episode.

Hosted by Omni creative director Jessi Bruton, topics range from an inside look at making snow for the resort’s ski slopes, featuring director of recreation Matt Fussell, to a discussion of the flora and fauna of the Cascades Gorge, featuring resort naturalist Brian La Fountain. Each episode opens with ambient sound relevant to the topic and original music by Roanoke-based musician David Hill. Upcoming episodes will focus on culinary experiences at the Homestead and area music attractions.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Richmond-based audio engineer EchoDog Productions and video partner Altamira. Beyond the Tower is available at Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and other podcast apps. OmniHotels.com/Hotels/Homestead-Virginia