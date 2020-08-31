Better Call Saul

When should you seek help from experts vs. doing it yourself.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spiegler Blevins & Company Mike Spiegler of Spiegler Blevins & Company.

Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” Benjamin Franklin famously said. You may be able to deal with your taxes and some legal matters yourself, but you don’t know what you don’t know. So, at what point is it time to reach out to an expert?

“Local tax preparers and national retail chains are most skilled at preparing simple tax returns that include W-2 income, interest, and dividend income,” says Michael A. Spiegler of Spiegler Blevins & Company in Abingdon. “Once your return exceeds these items, you should consider retaining the services of a certified public accountant.”

Similarly, you can do a simple will at home, but what if you are facing more complicated legal issues, like personal injury or criminal charges? “Any matter that involves the potential for a lawsuit or the potential of a criminal charge should prompt a call to a lawyer,” says Phil Gardner with Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe P.C. in Martinsville.

If you’re a business owner, professional representation is almost always mandatory, says Kevin T. Holt with Gentry Locke Attorneys in Roanoke. “As an initial matter, any business entity in Virginia not only should have a lawyer but is required by the rules of court and ethics rules to be represented by counsel,” Holt says.

