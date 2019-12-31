April 4, 2019 • Hyatt Regency, Reston

Kat Toussaint and Casey Veatch. Photos by Chip McCrea Photography Bob Van Hoecke and Maggie Parker. Casey Veatch, Helen Li, Nina Keltz, Kimmy Huggins, Jaden Keltz, Ken Harvey, Elaine Keltz, and Abby Cortez. Amir Hawa, Julian Setian, Mark Ingrao, Charles Kapur, Larry Schwartz, Kerrie Wilson, and Phil Tobey. Michael Jones, Earl Smith Jr., Michael Parker, Roscoe Nance, Julian Purvis, Gordon Person Jr., Kimmel Daniel, George Johnson, and Gary Powell.

A total of $504,666 was raised at Cornerstones and the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce’s annual Best of Reston event on April 4. More than 700 people attended the event held at the Hyatt Regency to honor distinguished individuals and organizations in the community for their service. Proceeds will benefit Cornerstones and its mission of increasing affordable housing for Northern Virginians.

