Everything’s coming up roses (and lilies, and daisies, and orchids…).

× Expand Michael Kors spring/summer 2019 look.

We know, we know—florals for spring? How novel. But for spring/summer 2019, designers took a new approach to the fashion favorite in the form of eye-catching color combinations and artistic outlines, perfect for power-clashing together or playing blossom buddies with solids.

For his spring/summer 2019 collection, Michael Kors took to the tropics with floral prints, described by the designer as “painterly,” in highlighter-bright neon hues. Make a statement by wearing the pieces head-to-toe for a bold monoprint look, or use elements to brighten an otherwise staid ensemble. MichaelKors.com

× 1 of 3 Expand President’s Rangi floral print Cuban-collar cotton shirt. × 2 of 3 Expand Gucci Alsacienne floral-print silk midi skirt. × 3 of 3 Expand Holiday Boileau printed mid-length swim shorts. Prev Next

Playing with florals doesn’t always mean looking to the past—the digital print of this President’s shirt is all modern (perhaps even a touch futuristic). Wear it to the office with trousers and loafers, or pair with shorts and slides to dress up your weekend. Rangi floral print Cuban-collar cotton shirt, $174. MatchesFashion.com

A little bit ’70s, a little bit 17s—as in 1700s—the watercolor flower print on this Gucci skirt was created by A Paris Chez Antoinette Poisson, a trio named after decorative arts patron (and Louis XV mistress) the Marquise de Pompadour. Alsacienne floral-print silk midi skirt, $2,200. BergdorfGoodman.com

These playful daisy-printed Holiday Boileau swim trunks will transition nicely from the beach to the boardwalk—just add water and sand for the former or a T-shirt and espadrilles for the latter. Printed mid-length swim shorts, $180. MrPorter.com

New to the art of face sculpting? The buildable coverage of this Clinique cheek palette makes it exceptionally user friendly; the finely milled formula and soft colors are perfect for creating a lit-from-within radiance. Cheek Pop On-the-Glow trio, $29.50. Sephora.com

In passionate purples and reds—on a pitch-black backdrop, with a pitch-black signature check—the florals on these retro Nikes evoke sultry tropical nights. Men’s Cortez basic floral casual shoes, $75. FinishLine.com

Don’t let the name fool you: Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream is a veritable bouquet of light florals like jasmine and blue wisteria paired with fresh fruity notes, including blackberry, grapefruit, and coconut water. Eau de toilette (1.7 oz), $84. Ulta.com

Get a wedge up on the competition in these chunky, block-heeled platforms, which will elongate your silhouette while wearing on-trend styles such as calf-length, wide-legged pants or midi skirts. Michael Kors Blaire floral leather platform sandal, $795. MichaelKors.com

This article originally appeared in our June 2019 issue.