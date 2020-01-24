Celebrate on January 24!

× Expand Assorted Virginia beer cans. Photo by Ryan Rich

Richmond earned a place in beer history on January 24, 1935, when the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company of New Jersey offered the country’s first canned beer for sale in the city. Brewers and drinkers alike immediately loved lightweight, cheap, and stackable cans, and because they beat bottles at blocking destructive sunlight, cans proved better for the beer, too!

For many decades, cans were well branded but not beautiful. Then, in 2002, a Colorado business became the first modern craft brewer to can its beer, and suddenly amazing label art became a big thing in beer. In honor of Beer Can Appreciation Day, here are just a handful of the lovely labels available across the Commonwealth. Check out more labels at OhBeautifulBeer.com.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.