Cozy up with your significant other this Valentine’s Day at one of the Commonwealth’s beautiful resorts.

× Expand Chef Patrick O’Connell’s “Bleeding Hearts” dessert at The Inn at Little Washington. Photo courtesy of The Inn at Little Washington

This Valentine’s Day, treat you and yours to a night or weekend at one of these luxury resorts with special celebratory packages and events.

The Inn at Little Washington in Washington will offer three tasting menus over Valentine’s weekend, Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16. Chef Patrick O’Connell’s five-course Valentine’s menu will include “A Tin of Sin,” imperial osetra caviar with peekytoe crab and cucumber rillette; heart of smoked Scottish salmon encrusted with toasted nori, apple noodles, and horseradish cream; a chartreuse of Maine lobster with savoy cabbage and white wine butter sauce; pot au feu of lamb loin niçoise with lamb sausage, roasted bell peppers, and gremolata; and a dessert of “Bleeding Hearts,” a vanilla bean ice cream cone with raspberries.

Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg will be putting on copious different Valentine’s festivities. Starting with The Suite Retreat, this package is only available for one couple in the resort’s Presidential Suite. The couple will check in on Valentine’s Day and check out the following day. The package is $2,500+, including a room full of surprises like floral arrangements, rose petals on the floor and bathtub, Valentine’s Day candy and balloons, chocolate-covered strawberries, and Champagne. The couple also receives their own private three-course dinner in the room with wine pairings. Finally, the next morning, the couple receives a spa minerale massage. (Must be booked by Feb. 7.) Other options include the Celebrate Romance package—you receive a bottle of Champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, a $100 dining credit, a buffet breakfast for two in Riverside Hearth, an in-room movie, and a s'mores kit to use at the fire pit on the Outdoor Terrace.

The resort is also hosting two dedicated Valentine’s dinners. The Rose and Pearls Dinner, $93/person, will take place Feb. 14, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., at Riverside Hearth. The Piedmont’s Valentine Dinner, $95/person, is available Feb. 13-15, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., at Piedmont’s. Try the Beast Burger, featuring an eight-ounce patty of bison, Wagyu beef, New Zealand elk, and wild boar meats.

Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg will host Valentine’s dinners Feb. 13-15, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., at Harriman’s. The five-course dinner, $146/person, is curated by executive chef Ryan Arensdorf and executive pastry chef Jason Reaves. You can also attend the Romance By The Glass event Feb. 13-15. Cocktails are inspired by the stages of a relationship—attraction, infatuation, and enlightenment—for $16/drink.

If dancing is your forte, a ballroom dance class will take place Feb. 15 at 5:30 for $30/couple. Plus, a 60-minute Warm Your Heart Yoga Workshop will occur on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. for $25/person, and you can take part in a Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt at the fitness center or card making on Feb. 13-14.

Additionally, the Valentine’s Couples’ Spa Retreat is happening the entire month of February. You will receive a tailored massage before enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries and Prosecco in a private whirlpool with a fire pit. Friday through Sunday 60-minute massages are $525 and 90-minute massages are $645; Monday through Thursday 60-minute massages are $490 and 90-minute massages are $610.

Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg is filling Valentine’s Day weekend with magic, romance, and a ton of laughter. From Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16, guests take part in the Ultimate Romantic Weekend which includes two-night accommodations, strawberries and Champagne in your room upon arrival, tickets to the Dueling Pianos event on Feb. 14, a buffet dinner on Feb. 15, tickets to see Ben Seidman on Feb. 15, daily breakfast at Elements 1010, and a late check-out. Ultimate Romantic Weekend guests also receive a 15 percent discount off of a Swedish couple’s massage at the Kingsmill Spa and can take part in a 3-course cooking class with The Estate at Kingsmill chef for $75/person. Package rates start at $172 per person, per night. Individual tickets to the shows are also available.