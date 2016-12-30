Bare All

Does a wedding cake have to be all dressed up in icing and fondant to be beautiful? Not at all. A big new trend, naked cakes may be tiered or single-layered, smeared with a hint of icing and perhaps accented with fresh flowers, but otherwise that is that. No fuss. And they are a hit with engaged couples. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite naked cakes from Virginia weddings in 2016.

Alexis Freeman and William Stinson were married Sept. 25 at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen. In addition to the naked cake and barely-there cupcakes by Laura Elliot, the couple worked with Haymarket-based creamery Loopy Scoops to provide gourmet popsicles for the cocktail hour. The flavors? Red wine, poached pear and lemonade. TDCVA.com, LoopyScoopsTreats.com

Courtney Rogers and Brian Wynn held their July 8 wedding at The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan, a beautiful, centralized venue for their Mississippi and Pennsylvania-based families. The cake was made by Richmond’s Sugar and Salt. But the sweetest part of the day was when the couple’s 18-month-old son, Jax, led the way down the aisle for the bride. TheMillAtFineCreek.com, SugarAndSaltRVA.com

Sweethearts Tracy Sanders and Kennon Harrison tied the knot June 18 at the Norwood Estate in Powhatan. The couple’s cake was a simple four-tier naked chocolate by Sweet Fix, dressed with sheer buttercream and a handful of delicate roses in blush and ivory. SweetFixRVA.com

Maddi Zingraff and Eric Brownlee were married at Big Spring Farm in Lexington, where they enjoyed a full weekend getaway with family and friends. Buttercream Dreams, of Weyers Cave, made the cake, which was a simple, au natural addition to an event focused, says the bride, on “good food, good music and good company!” BigSpringVA.com, Facebook.com/Buttercream-Dreams-LLC

