Our favorite naked wedding cakes.

× 1 of 4 Expand From the Sanders-Harrison wedding. Photo by Wendell Powell Photography × 2 of 4 Expand From the Zingraff-Brownlee wedding. Photo by Jillian Michelle Photography × 3 of 4 Expand From the Freeman-Stinson wedding. Photo by Claudia Oliver × 4 of 4 Expand From the Rogers-Wynn wedding. Photo by Will Hawkins Photography Prev Next

Does a wedding cake have to be all dressed up in icing and fondant to be beautiful? Not at all. A big new trend, naked cakes may be tiered or single-layered, smeared with a hint of icing and perhaps accented with fresh flowers, but otherwise that is that. No fuss. And they are a hit with engaged couples. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite naked cakes from Virginia weddings in 2016.

Freeman-Stinson

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos by Claudia Oliver × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Alexis Freeman and William Stinson were married Sept. 25 at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen. In addition to the naked cake and barely-there cupcakes by Laura Elliot, the couple worked with Haymarket-based creamery Loopy Scoops to provide gourmet popsicles for the cocktail hour. The flavors? Red wine, poached pear and lemonade. TDCVA.com, LoopyScoopsTreats.com

Rogers-Wynn

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos by Will Hawkins Photography × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Courtney Rogers and Brian Wynn held their July 8 wedding at The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan, a beautiful, centralized venue for their Mississippi and Pennsylvania-based families. The cake was made by Richmond’s Sugar and Salt. But the sweetest part of the day was when the couple’s 18-month-old son, Jax, led the way down the aisle for the bride. TheMillAtFineCreek.com, SugarAndSaltRVA.com

Sanders-Harrison

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Wendell Powell Photography × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Sweethearts Tracy Sanders and Kennon Harrison tied the knot June 18 at the Norwood Estate in Powhatan. The couple’s cake was a simple four-tier naked chocolate by Sweet Fix, dressed with sheer buttercream and a handful of delicate roses in blush and ivory. SweetFixRVA.com

Zingraff-Brownlee

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Jillian Michelle Photography × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Maddi Zingraff and Eric Brownlee were married at Big Spring Farm in Lexington, where they enjoyed a full weekend getaway with family and friends. Buttercream Dreams, of Weyers Cave, made the cake, which was a simple, au natural addition to an event focused, says the bride, on “good food, good music and good company!” BigSpringVA.com, Facebook.com/Buttercream-Dreams-LLC