Bar Excellence

Virginia’s best bars cut across genres while excelling at hospitality.

Photo courtesy of Lucky Lead bartender Taylor Mann at Lucky in Roanoke.

Virginia is home to hundreds of unique, weird, and wonderful bars, ranging from secret speakeasies and grungy dives to precision-driven cocktail bars and rooftop palaces with fire-spitting bartenders. But no matter where they are, Virginians expect hospitality, inclusivity, and commitment to the space—places where they feel at ease from the moment they walk in. We asked our Best of Virginia 2020 winners what makes their place special.

Hunter Johnson of Lucky describes the Roanoke bar as, “A warm, dimly lit, intimate space with friendly service perfect for a conversation.”

Also in Roanoke, Martin’s Downtown is “casual and inviting, with interesting features such as the boxwood wall panels, hanging vintage lighting, and stained wood trim,” says COO Jason Martin. “There is always good music playing, and there’s enough TVs to catch a game, if you are into that, but it’s not overwhelming.”

JJ’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Abingdon has “a real big family feel atmosphere,” says bar manager Joshua Statzer. “I hear from most of our regulars we have a very similar feel to the show Cheers. Everyone knows each other’s name, and if you don’t, you will by the time they leave.”

EatAtLucky.com, MartinsDowntown.com, EatAtJJs.com