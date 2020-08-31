Bada Bling!

The jewelry trends for the summer are here.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christopher William Jewelers Statement necklaces and chokers are making a comeback in fashion.

Jewelry is the finishing touch that adds polish to any outfit. Although classic pieces, like a diamond solitaire or Rolex Datejust, never go out of style, jewelry trends come and go with the fashion seasons, just like skirt lengths. Designers started showing 2020 styles last fall, during the spring/summer runway shows, and with summer here, trends are gaining momentum with the fashion forward.

For many designers, jewelry doesn’t need diamonds to stand out. Jewelry that reflects nature, like shell parures and wooden brooches, remains popular this year. Conversely, cheery, colorful stones, bangles, and beads are also hot. “The bigger, the better” seems to be a common theme: Those opulent, chunky gold studs that you wore in the 1980s have made a comeback, as have buckled chokers. Huge hoops, dramatic pearl earrings (sometimes worn solo instead of paired), and statement chain necklaces are trends with traction. And speaking of pearls, Vogue reports that fashionable men are sporting strands these days.

Our Best of Virginia 2020 winners are staying on top of these trends, including Christopher William Jewelers, which offers a wide selection of diamond, gemstone, and gold jewelry in Weyers Cave and Harrisonburg. James McHone Jewelry has been in Harrisonburg since 1982, and Crown Jewelers is a fixture on East Beverley Street in historic downtown Staunton.

ChristopherWilliamJewelers.com, McHoneJewelry.com, CrownJewelersVA.com