Back to Black

New Zealand dance company Black Grace comes to Fairfax April 14.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Duncan Cole × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Duncan Cole × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Simon Wilson × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Simon Wilson × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Duncan Cole Prev Next

Don't miss videos of Black Grace performances, below.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Neil Ieremia, who at the time was a young, upstart choreographer of Samoan heritage and working-class background, New Zealand’s Black Grace dance company offers up a unique blend of Maori, Pacific Islander, contemporary and modern dance for audiences all over the world. The group has toured internationally in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Australia, New Caladonia and the U.S., performing consecutive sell-out seasons year after year.

For 2017, the North America tour includes a stop at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts in Fairfax, where Black Grace will perform to a wide range of music from Bach to original compositions and indigenous music. April 14. Tickets $29-$48. CFA.GMU.edu, BlackGrace.co.nz