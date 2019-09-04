Autumn Arts

Music, museums, movies, and more around the Commonwealth during September and October.

× Expand Richmond Folk Festival Photo by Dave Parrish Photography

Music

Sept. 6-Oct. 4

Rhythms on the Riverwalk Concert Series, Riverwalk Landing, Yorktown, 757-890-3500, VisitYorktown.org

Sept. 12

Nashville & Other Stuff, The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, 757-385-2555, SandlerCenter.org

Sept. 13-14

10th Annual Pasture Palooza Music & Arts Festival, Berryville, 540-336-9904, PasturePalooza.com

Sept. 20-22

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Historic Downtown Bristol, 423-573-1927, BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org

Sept. 21

Summer Bluegrass Series: The Cleverlys with Small Town Rodeo, Bold Rock Hard Cider Barrel Barn, Nellysford, 434-361-1030, BoldRock.com

Sept. 21-22

Richmond Symphony Opening Weekend, Skyline Ranch Resort, Front Royal, 804-788-1212, RichmondSymphony.com

Oct. 3

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7, Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount, 540-484-8277, Harvester-Music.com

Oct. 11-13

Richmond Folk Festival, Brown’s Island, Richmond , 804-788-6466, RichmondFolkFestival.org

Art & Exhibitions

Sept. 28-Nov. 3

Memento Mori, Torpedo Factory Art Center, Alexandria, 703-746-4570, TorpedoFactory.org

Oct. 3

Art at Happy Hour, Piedmont Arts, Martinsville, 276-632-3221, PiedmontArts.org

Oct. 11

Bill Rutherford: Allegory of No Region, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester, 888-556-5799, TheMSV.org

Oct. 19

Second Annual Booklovers’ Festival, Jefferson Park, Richmond, 804-644-3090, RVABookLoversFestival.com

Oct. 26

Lecture: Witchcraft in Early Virginia, Historic Jamestowne, 757-856-1250, HistoricJamestowne.org

Theater, Dance & Performance

Sept. 20

Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park: Measure for Measure, Main Street, Exmore, 757-442-3114, Exmore.org

Sept. 21

The Burning of Jamestown, Historic Jamestowne, 757-856-1250, HistoricJamestowne.org

Sept. 27-Oct. 20

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, November Theatre, Richmond, 804-282-2620, Va-Rep.org

Oct. 23-27

Virginia Film Festival, Charlottesville, 434-982-5277, VirginiaFilmFestival.org

Oct. 24

Cirque Mei, The Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas, 703-993-7759, HyltonCenter.org

