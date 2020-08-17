Aspirational Home

Visit the Aspire Design and Home house in McLean.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harrison Design

After a two-year break, a designer show home is coming back to Northern Virginia. Sponsored by Aspire Design and Home magazine in partnership with Artisan Builders and Harrison Design, the 9,600-square-foot, 17-room Aspire House McLean was inspired by the classical elements of Monticello. “We simply reimagined the architecture using the resources available to us in the 21st century,” says William H. Harrison, founder and principal architect of Harrison Design. The home will showcase products of the highest caliber, including Circa Lighting, Dacor appliances, and SieMatic cabinetry, as well as the work of 33 national and international designers, including Virginia’s Janie Molster, Pamela Harvey, and Josh Hildreth, among others, all coordinated by design chair Mary Douglas Drysdale. In addition, the collaborative effort will raise awareness and funds for Cancer Support Community, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer have support. The show house, located at 952 Mackall Farms Lane, McLean, will be open August 21-September 14. Learn more and purchase timed tickets at AspireMetro.com/AspireHouseMcLean.

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.