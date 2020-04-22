Artsy & Bold

Make an impression that lasts but is true to your relationship.

Break out of the pastel wedding box and be bold! Choose a powerful venue—even if it’s an atypical scene, it might be your perfect spot— and allow it to take over, with brilliant colors and strong details.

Erik & Melissa Bowers, July 2019, Institute for Contemporary Art, Richmond Photo by Steven & Lilly Photography

Adapt to Your Environment

When choosing a larger-than-life venue like the Institute for Contemporary Art, let it take center stage. In a stark environment, add contrast with pops of vivid color in anything from florals to bridal shoes.

Sean & Loey Newman, June 2019, Common House, Charlottesville Photo by Sarah Houston Photography

Outside the Box

An uncommon venue, such as the Common House, allows you to show off your personality. Artistic elements of the venue itself can provide décor and create the perfect setting for an intimate affair of close family and friends with a small bridal party.

Erik & Melissa Bowers, July 2019, Richmond Photo by Steven & Lilly Photography

Make It Pop

Add an element of fun with unusual extras. Something like a smoke bomb that coordinates with your wedding colors can add a touch of flair. Be sure to incorporate something that suits you as a couple.

Sean & Loey Newman, June 2019, Charlottesville Photo by Sarah Houston Photography

Blending In

Use subtle details, such a simple gown in an elegant silhouette paired with a natural hairstyle or classic groom’s attire with accessories in light colors, to complement a venue with a bold color scheme and to allow the surrounding atmosphere to shine through.

Erik & Melissa Bowers, July 2019, Richmond Photo by Steven & Lilly Photography

Eye-Catching Attire

Lean into the artsy theme with mismatched bridesmaids’ dresses. They can range in style, from cocktail to floor-length to pantsuits, and form a sharp palette of striking colors. Don’t be afraid of bold details on the bridal gown, too, such as exaggerated, puffed accent sleeves.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.