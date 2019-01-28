Artful Automobiles

Iconic American cars and motorcycles at the Taubman Museum of Art.
1937 Cord S:C Phaeton
Photo courtesy of Bob White
The exhibition DRIVE! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke is every car geek’s wildest dream. The show’s two dozen vehicles date from 1912 to 1965 and include unusual concept cars and celebrity-owned roadsters and motorcycles, like the Tucker 48 “Tin Goose” celebrated in a Francis Ford Coppola film, and actor and stuntman Steve McQueen’s motorcycle. Guest curator Ken Gross, the former director of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, says, “Visitors are very excited to see these important cars and motorcycles, beautifully displayed and interpreted in ... an artful way that they’ve never before considered.” The exhibition is open through Feb. 3. TaubmanMuseum.org
Upcoming Events and Exhibitions
Feb. 2-Sep. 8 — Colette Fu: We Are Tiger Dragon People
Feb. 16-Aug. 11 — Midwest Paint Group and Invited Guests: Self-Portraits
March 2-Oct. 6 — Bob Trotman: Business as Usual
March 9-Aug. 25 — Julie Speed: East of the Sun and West of the Moon
This article originally appeared in our February 2019 issue.