Artful Automobiles

Iconic American cars and motorcycles at the Taubman Museum of Art.

× Expand 1937 Cord S:C Phaeton Photo courtesy of Bob White

The exhibition DRIVE! Iconic American Cars and Motorcycles at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke is every car geek’s wildest dream. The show’s two dozen vehicles date from 1912 to 1965 and include unusual concept cars and celebrity-owned roadsters and motorcycles, like the Tucker 48 “Tin Goose” celebrated in a Francis Ford Coppola film, and actor and stuntman Steve McQueen’s motorcycle. Guest curator Ken Gross, the former director of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, says, “Visitors are very excited to see these important cars and motorcycles, beautifully displayed and interpreted in ... an artful way that they’ve never before considered.” The exhibition is open through Feb. 3. TaubmanMuseum.org

Upcoming Events and Exhibitions

Feb. 2-Sep. 8 — Colette Fu: We Are Tiger Dragon People

Feb. 16-Aug. 11 — Midwest Paint Group and Invited Guests: Self-Portraits

March 2-Oct. 6 — Bob Trotman: Business as Usual

March 9-Aug. 25 — Julie Speed: East of the Sun and West of the Moon

This article originally appeared in our February 2019 issue.