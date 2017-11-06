Philanthropist Larry Bassett shares his collection with the the Lynchburg community.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Larry Bassett never imagined he’d become a person to make art accessible to his community. “I always imagined that was for rich people giving art to museums,” says Basset, 74, a longtime art collector from Lynchburg. But after widespread positive feedback of a recent exhibit of parts of Bassett’s extensive collection at Riverviews Artspace, a community dedicated to the renovation of downtown Lynchburg by providing affordable housing as well as a venue for artistic presentations, Bassett decided his efforts shouldn’t end there.

Kim Soerensen, executive director of Riverviews, suggested the philanthropist take his art “to the people,” which the philanthropist, who refuses to pay income taxes but donates his money to local non-profits, happily agreed to do. “I loved her idea and immediately made a list of local human service organizations in Lynchburg that I have financially supported in the past,” Bassett says. The collection is curated by Riverview’s own curator Brooke Marcy, who helped him select the sites for his installations. Under the banner “Art to the People,” Bassett’s pieces are currently on display at the Lynchburg Department of Social Services, Rush Homes, the Arc of Central Virginia, Miriam’s House, Daily Bread on Clay Street and the YMCA on Church Street. Riverviews.net