Art is in the Air

February music, theatre and dance events around the state.
Gila Dance from MOMIX's show Opus Cactus, inspired by the mystery and wonders of the American Southwest.
Photos courtesy of Charles Paul Azzopardi
Wild Wild West
Jan. 25, Fairfax
Be transported to the landscape of the American Southwest with MOMIX, an internationally recognized group of dancer-illusionists. In their show Opus Cactus, held at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University, audience members will see the wildlife and vegetation of the region brought to life through elaborate dance, moving music, and theatrical costumes. Tickets $30-$50. MOMIX.com
Woman’s Work
Feb. 4, Arlington
At Signature Theatre’s Ali’s Bar, listen to readings of new plays by local playwrights during their Monday Night Play Readings. February’s play, Wire in the Garden, is about Margaret Partridge, a female electrical engineer living in rural England during the 1920s. New plays debut April 8 and June 3. Free admission. SigTheatre.org
Be the Change
Feb. 4-12 & 16, Richmond
With showings in several locations throughout the Richmond area, the 9th annual RVA Environmental Film Festival exhibits local and national films about environmental issues affecting central Virginia and the world. Free admission. RVAEFF.org
I’ve Got Rhythm
Feb. 9, Norfolk
As part of the Virginia Arts Festival, the Attucks Jazz Club is hosting Virginia native and jazz drummer Billy Drummond. Drummond, a bandleader and recording artist with more than 300 albums under his belt, was named the Number One Jazz Album of the Year by The New York Times for his 1995 album, Dubai. Tickets $20. VaFest.org