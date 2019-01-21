Art is in the Air

February music, theatre and dance events around the state.

× Expand Gila Dance from MOMIX's show Opus Cactus, inspired by the mystery and wonders of the American Southwest. Photos courtesy of Charles Paul Azzopardi

Wild Wild West

Jan. 25, Fairfax

Be transported to the landscape of the American Southwest with MOMIX, an internationally recognized group of dancer-illusionists. In their show Opus Cactus, held at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University, audience members will see the wildlife and vegetation of the region brought to life through elaborate dance, moving music, and theatrical costumes. Tickets $30-$50. MOMIX.com

Woman’s Work

Feb. 4, Arlington

At Signature Theatre’s Ali’s Bar, listen to readings of new plays by local playwrights during their Monday Night Play Readings. February’s play, Wire in the Garden, is about Margaret Partridge, a female electrical engineer living in rural England during the 1920s. New plays debut April 8 and June 3. Free admission. SigTheatre.org

Be the Change

Feb. 4-12 & 16, Richmond

With showings in several locations throughout the Richmond area, the 9th annual RVA Environmental Film Festival exhibits local and national films about environmental issues affecting central Virginia and the world. Free admission. RVAEFF.org

I’ve Got Rhythm

Feb. 9, Norfolk

As part of the Virginia Arts Festival, the Attucks Jazz Club is hosting Virginia native and jazz drummer Billy Drummond. Drummond, a bandleader and recording artist with more than 300 albums under his belt, was named the Number One Jazz Album of the Year by The New York Times for his 1995 album, Dubai. Tickets $20. VaFest.org