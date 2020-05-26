Animal Greetings

Send a personalized video message to your favorite person––of their favorite animal.

× Expand A VLM staff member with Eastern screech owl, Ollie.

While you may not be able to see family or friends for special occasions or birthdays due to social distancing, The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is offering a unique way to send messages.

For a certain price, you can send a personalized video message with a wild animal to your loved ones (or even yourself!) with a message. Videos will be 30 to 60 seconds long and will be delivered to your email address within 5 business days.

Featured animals include horseshoe crabs, snakes, salamanders, owls, and even turtles. For details on pricing, visit the Virginia Living Museum’s website. TheVLM.org/Virtual-Messages