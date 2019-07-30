And They’re Off!

Racing returns to Colonial Downs.

The Triple Crown tracks in Kentucky, Maryland, and New York may have commanded much of the attention in Thoroughbred horse racing over the years, but the sport’s roots are firmly planted in Virginia. The Commonwealth hosted the first historically significant Thoroughbred horse race in 1752 and was the home of Secretariat, still the fastest horse in history. The only trouble was, Thoroughbred racing left Virginia when Colonial Downs in New Kent County shuttered its tracks in 2013.

But now the racehorses are rolling back to New Kent to prepare for opening day on Aug. 8. Colonial Downs has been brought back to life by racing-industry investors, the Virginia Equine Alliance, and the Virginia Thoroughbred Association. The horses will run Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 7 on two concentric tracks: a mile-long turf track encircled by a 1.25-mile dirt track.

“The tracks at Colonial Downs are truly phenomenal,” says Jill Byrne, vice president of racing operations there. The 180-foot-wide turf course is the widest in the country. “I’ve had countless horsemen from all over the country contact me about coming to race at Colonial Downs this summer,” says Byrne. “Everyone is very supportive of the return of live racing to Virginia.”

The $500,000 purse offered for winners is also a draw, of course. The money is generated primarily by bets placed in historical horse racing machines that fill Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, on the main floor of Colonial Downs’ Turf Club. Proceeds from other Rosie’s off-track betting parlors in Richmond, Vinton, and Hampton will also help finance the live racing at Colonial Downs.

And if live horse racing, off-track betting, a new on-site restaurant, and 600 gaming machines aren’t enough to bring folks back to the track, Colonial Downs’ chief operating officer, Aaron Gomes, says visitors can also expect live music and food trucks on race days, adding, “This is Virginia’s opportunity to reclaim a leading role in the horse racing industry.” Tally ho! ColonialDowns.com

This article originally appeared in our August 2019 issue.