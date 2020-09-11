And A Bottle Of Rum

Sweet, colorful tiki drinks are summer favorites.

Although many ancient alcoholic beverages were made from sugar, rum as we know it—distilled from molasses or sugarcane juice and aged in oak barrels—was created at Caribbean sugarcane plantations during the early 17th century and was immediately brought to America. Rum was so popular that it was used as currency in some places, and it’s estimated that every person in pre-Revolutionary America (including children!) drank an average of three gallons per year. The British navy gave daily rations of rum to its sailors from 1655 until 1970. Today, we tend to associate rum with colorful tiki drinks. Try these recipes, courtesy of Virginia distillers—or just pour their premium rums into a pretty glass and sip it straight up for a sweet splash of summer.

Orange Dragon

Courtesy of Blue Sky Distillery, Carrollton; BlueSkyDistillery.com.

1 ½ ounces Flying Dragon

Spiced Rum

1 ½ ounces orange juice

slice of orange, for garnish

In a shaker filled with ice, combine rum and orange juice. Shake, and pour into a cocktail glass over ice. Garnish with a slice of orange.

Midnight Mojito

Courtesy of Devils Backbone,, Lexington; DBBrewingCompany.com.

A classic mojito that married the Cuba Libre. The rum and mint pairing creates a cooling, tasty experience.

2 lime wedges

12 mint leaves

1 tablespoon agave

1 ½ ounces Devils Backbone Mountain Cane Black Strap Rum

3 dashes orange bitters

cola

Squeeze the lime wedges and muddle the juice, mint, and agave together. Add the rum and bitters; shake with ice and strain into a Collins glass of ice. Add a splash of cola on top and garnish with the mint stalk.

Blackstrap Daiquiri

Courtesy of Devils Backbone, Lexington; DBBrewingCompany.com.

This is an “old school” daiquiri—no fruity mixes or additives. Orgeat syrup replaces simple syrup to give an almond-orange flavor, complimenting the flavor profile of the dark rum.

1 ½ ounces Devils Backbone Mountain Cane Black Strap Rum

2 limes, squeezed

1 ounce orgeat syrup

Combine all ingredients, shake with ice, and serve in a martini glass. Garnish with a twist of orange.

Photo courtesy of Virago Spirits Painkiller

Painkiller

Courtesy of Virago Spirits, Richmond; ViragoSpirits.com.

2 ounces Virago Four-Port

or Port Cask Rum

2 ounces unsweetened

pineapple juice

1 ounce coconut cream

1 ounce orange juice

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass and garnish with a twist of orange.