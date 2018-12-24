An Art-Filled Evening

April 28, 2018 • Casa Maria, Greenwood

×

1 of 4

Alieda Keevil, Juan Manuel Granados and Quinn Feldmann Graeff - Photo Credit Sanjay Suchak.jpg

Alieda Keevil, Juan Manuel Granados and Quinn Feldmann Graeff

Photo by Sanjay Suchak

×

2 of 4

Betty Harris and Dick Fowlkes - Photo Credit Sanjay Suchak.jpg

Betty Harris and Dick Fowlkes

Photo by Sanjay Suchak

×

3 of 4

Buffy Morgan and Robert Reeves - Photo Credit Sanjay Suchak.jpg

Buffy Morgan and Robert Reeves

Photo by Sanjay Suchak

×

4 of 4

Rebecca Saindenberg, Rita McClenny and Heidi Abbott - Photo Credit Sanjay Suchak.jpg

Rebecca Saindenberg, Rita McClenny and Heidi Abbott

Photo by Sanjay Suchak

Nearly 100 guests attended An Art-Filled Evening at historic estate Casa Maria April 28. The gala raised $48,000 to benefit the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, which provides creative space to writers, visual artists and composers. VCCA.com

Upcoming Events

Feb. 7, 2019 & April 4, 2019 — Sweet Briar/VCCA Salon: Cochran Library, Sweet Briar College. 

April 7, 2019 — VCCA Open Studios: Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Amherst.

Tags

Gather Round

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular