April 28, 2018 • Casa Maria, Greenwood

× 1 of 4 Expand Alieda Keevil, Juan Manuel Granados and Quinn Feldmann Graeff Photo by Sanjay Suchak × 2 of 4 Expand Betty Harris and Dick Fowlkes Photo by Sanjay Suchak × 3 of 4 Expand Buffy Morgan and Robert Reeves Photo by Sanjay Suchak × 4 of 4 Expand Rebecca Saindenberg, Rita McClenny and Heidi Abbott Photo by Sanjay Suchak Prev Next

Nearly 100 guests attended An Art-Filled Evening at historic estate Casa Maria April 28. The gala raised $48,000 to benefit the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, which provides creative space to writers, visual artists and composers. VCCA.com

Upcoming Events

Feb. 7, 2019 & April 4, 2019 — Sweet Briar/VCCA Salon: Cochran Library, Sweet Briar College.

April 7, 2019 — VCCA Open Studios: Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Amherst.