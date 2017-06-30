American Dreaming

A sophisticated approach to patriotic fashion, inspired by Independence Day events at resorts around the state.
The slate of events during Independence Weekend at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs (June 30-July 5) includes ballroom dance clinics and a stylish cookout on the Casino Lawn featuring live music and fireworks. Two hours east, Wintergreen Resort’s Fourth of July Jubilee (June 30-July 4) maximizes your time outdoors—fitting for a property famous for its stunning Blue Ridge views. A movie under the stars, block party and chairlift rides are all on offer, with fireworks set for Monday. For a waterfront getaway, Irvington’s Tides Inn hosts seaside festivities, including specials at Commodore’s, the resort’s poolside grill, water sports, and, of course, fireworks. TidesInn.com, OmniHotels.com, WintergreenResort.com
Check out our style guide for trends that fit your 4th of July aesthetic:
Shine A Light. Charlotte Olympia's "Around the World" capsule collection is inspired by each location of the designer's stores. "Liberty" sandal, $1,095. CharlotteOlympia.com
Bright Star. Carelle 18-carat gold whirl shooting star ring with brilliant diamonds, $5,800. Carelle.com
This Is Not An Espadrille. Brunello Cucinelli "Chimera" sneakers, $895. BrunelloCucinelli.com
Fairest Square. Perfect for day-to-night, this origami-inspired bag can be folded into a clutch. Victoria Beckham "Cube" small two-tone leather shoulder bag, $1,150. NetAPorter.com
Cruisin' for a Rougin'. This luxe lipstick gives opaque, high-shine coverage. Guerlain Rouge G lipstick in Rouge Saphir, $56. Bloomingdales.com
In the Nickel of Time. Add a touch of the old West to your jacket. David Donahue "Buffalo Nickel" cufflinks, $265. Nordstrom.com
Cat's Eye View. Channel your inner '60s movie star in these sunnies. Jimmy Choo "ora" cat-eye glittered leather and gold-tone sunglasses, $495. NetAPorter.com
Ruff Stuff. Though the label made a name for itself with sporty swimwear, this feminine flounce duo is among its most popular bikinis. Lisa Marie Fernandez "Natalie" bikini, $445. In solid red and solid blue at LisaMarieFernandez.com
Lend Them Your Ears. Silvia Furmanovich "40" drop earrings in 18-carat gold, diamond, tanzanite and coral, price upon request. SilviaFurmanovich.com
I Get A Kick Out of You. The kaleidoscopic design on these trunks is playful, yet elegant. Vilebrequin "Merise" mid-length printed swim shorts, $280. Vilebrequin.com
Lady in Red. Ruffles and drawstring detailing give this look from Jenny Packham's 2017 Spring/Summer collection a boho vibe. Price upon request. JennyPackham.com