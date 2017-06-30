American Dreaming

by

A sophisticated approach to patriotic fashion, inspired by Independence Day events at resorts around the state.

The slate of events during Independence Weekend at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs (June 30-July 5) includes ballroom dance clinics and a stylish cookout on the Casino Lawn featuring live music and fireworks. Two hours east, Wintergreen Resort’s Fourth of July Jubilee (June 30-July 4) maximizes your time outdoors—fitting for a property famous for its stunning Blue Ridge views. A movie under the stars, block party and chairlift rides are all on offer, with fireworks set for Monday. For a waterfront getaway, Irvington’s Tides Inn hosts seaside festivities, including specials at Commodore’s, the resort’s poolside grill, water sports, and, of course, fireworks. TidesInn.com, OmniHotels.com, WintergreenResort.com 

Check out our style guide for trends that fit your 4th of July aesthetic:

×

1 of 11

charlotteolympia2.jpg

Shine A Light. Charlotte Olympia's "Around the World" capsule collection is inspired by each location of the designer's stores. "Liberty" sandal, $1,095. CharlotteOlympia.com

×

2 of 11

carelle3.jpg

Bright Star. Carelle 18-carat gold whirl shooting star ring with brilliant diamonds, $5,800. Carelle.com

×

3 of 11

brunellocucinelli_shoes.jpg

This Is Not An Espadrille. Brunello Cucinelli "Chimera" sneakers, $895. BrunelloCucinelli.com

×

4 of 11

victoriabecham.jpg

Fairest Square. Perfect for day-to-night, this origami-inspired bag can be folded into a clutch. Victoria Beckham "Cube" small two-tone leather shoulder bag, $1,150. NetAPorter.com

×

5 of 11

guerlain.jpg

Cruisin' for a Rougin'. This luxe lipstick gives opaque, high-shine coverage. Guerlain Rouge G lipstick in Rouge Saphir, $56. Bloomingdales.com

×

6 of 11

daviddonahue_cufflinks.jpg

In the Nickel of Time. Add a touch of the old West to your jacket. David Donahue "Buffalo Nickel" cufflinks, $265. Nordstrom.com

×

7 of 11

jimmychoo.jpg

Cat's Eye View. Channel your inner '60s movie star in these sunnies. Jimmy Choo "ora" cat-eye glittered leather and gold-tone sunglasses, $495. NetAPorter.com

×

8 of 11

lisamariefernandez.jpg

Ruff Stuff. Though the label made a name for itself with sporty swimwear, this feminine flounce duo is among its most popular bikinis. Lisa Marie Fernandez "Natalie" bikini, $445. In solid red and solid blue at LisaMarieFernandez.com

×

9 of 11

silviafurmanovich.jpg

Lend Them Your Ears. Silvia Furmanovich "40" drop earrings in 18-carat gold, diamond, tanzanite and coral, price upon request. SilviaFurmanovich.com

×

10 of 11

vilebrequin.jpg

I Get A Kick Out of You. The kaleidoscopic design on these trunks is playful, yet elegant. Vilebrequin "Merise" mid-length printed swim shorts, $280. Vilebrequin.com

×

11 of 11

jennypackham.jpg

Lady in Red. Ruffles and drawstring detailing give this look from Jenny Packham's 2017 Spring/Summer collection a boho vibe. Price upon request. JennyPackham.com

Tags

by

Vote Now
TGL Subscribe Image

Events

View more
Always Classic Subscribe

Most Popular