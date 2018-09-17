Allied Appetite

The Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum’s Allied Dinner Series.

× Expand Photo by Mark Edward Atkinson

Photo courtesy of Library of Congress.

Dine on French cuisine in the third installment of the Allied Dinner Series Sept. 22. Launched earlier this year by the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum in Wytheville, the series is hosted at the nearby Bolling Wilson Hotel and consists of three-course meals based on the cuisine of a different allied country from World War I. Previous installments featured the United Kingdom and Russia.

The menu for the Sept. 22 event includes French tomato soup, steak Diane and crêpes, as well as wine and beer pairings, and will be accompanied by a lecture by Dr. Peter Coogan of Hollins University focusing on former President Woodrow Wilson and wife Edith’s time in Paris. Tickets $85-150. EdithBollingWilson.org

The fourth installment of the Allied Dinner Series will feature Italy Oct. 27.