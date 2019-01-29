All the Wine

Enjoy an exclusive tour and tasting for two.

× Expand Photo courtesy of RdV Vineyards

Ever wanted to see Washington’s historic sights mingle with the scenic hillsides that surround the nation’s capital, all while sipping a fine Cabernet Sauvignon? A new partnership between the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, and RdV Vineyards brings these worlds together. After spending a relaxed evening in one of the hotel’s renewed rooms or suites, guests who book the “RdV Vineyard Experience” get to venture through Virginia’s lush foliage to take part in an exclusive wine tasting and tour for two at the popular winery. Jarad Slipp, the master sommelier and estate director for RdV Vineyards, says that the actual tasting experience, which includes a locally sourced charcuterie and cheese board, is “unique to this package, and is a truly one-of-a-kind wine education experience that you simply cannot get elsewhere.” The package starts at $699 per night and includes, among other things, overnight accommodations and a round trip sedan transfer from the hotel to RdV Vineyards. RitzCarlton.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2018 issue.