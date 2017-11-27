All That's Left

Three hearty recipes to make the most of any outstanding holiday leftovers.

Turkey and All Sandwich

2-4 cups of stuffing 1-2 eggs 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce 2 tablespoons mashed sweet potatoes 2-4 slices of turkey 1 cup chicken stock

Leftover stuffing can enjoy new life bookending a sandwich stuffed full of your feast day favorites like cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and turkey. Mix stuffing with eggs (one for every two cups of stuffing) and enough chicken to stock to make a thick batter, then press in a hot waffle iron.

Serves 1-2

Ham Biscuits

2 cups “proofed” sourdough starter 2 ¾ cups flour 1 tablespoon baking powder 1 teaspoon sugar or molasses (sorghum molasses is best) ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup of butter ½ cup of buttermilk ham slices to taste

Begin with 1 cup of sourdough starter and add 1 ½ cups flour and 1 cup of water. Let combination rest for 8 to 12 hours.

Sift together dry ingredients. Cut in butter and then add buttermilk. Let dough rest for 30 minutes. Handle dough as little as possible. Press out to desired thickness and cut into biscuit rounds. Bake at 400˚ for 15 minutes. Slice and lightly butter biscuits when done and add a layer of ham slices.

Turkey and Black Bean Chili

1 pound leftover turkey 1 large onion, diced 1 green pepper, diced ½ jalapeno, seeded 3 cloves garlic, minced 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 cups chicken stock 1 tablespoon chili powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon cayenne 2 cans black beans 1 cup frozen corn

Grind or chop turkey in a food processor.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot. Brown turkey well and drain in a colander. Reheat pan, adding remaining oil, and sauté the onion, green pepper, jalapeno and garlic 5-6 minutes. Add spices and mix well. Add black beans and corn. Stir well. Add turkey and stock and simmer 20-30 minutes.

Serves 6