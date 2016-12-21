All Decked Out

Beautiful, quirky and magical window displays from all around Virginia.

× Expand Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton.

Did you know Macy’s was the first department store to feature holiday window displays, all the way back in 1870? Since then, it has become commonplace to find elaborate decorations in the windows of businesses throughout the Christmas season. But we can’t let New York have all the fun. All around Virginia, historic main streets, shopping districts and businesses small and large have been decking the halls and decorating their storefronts. Here are a few of our favorite holiday window displays from around the Commonwealth.

Bristol

The Brown Edwards accounting firm in Bristol didn’t have to search too far for their holiday window inspiration, but their execution of the display was flawless. Hearkening to the Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol—and Brown Edwards staff’s favorite retelling, the 1970 Albert Finney film Scrooge—the frosted storefront won this year’s Merry Merchants Window Decorating Competition Award. BECPAS.com/Bristol-Office

Fredericksburg

As a home, hearth and kitchen sort of store (with cooking classes to boot), you may expect Whittingham in Fredericksburg to do the holidays right. And we think they've succeeded. This year’s holiday storefront features a 10-foot nutcracker, which pretty much speaks for itself: this year, Christmas is going to be big! ShopWhittingham.com

Richmond

As part of its holiday display, Mongrel is celebrating 25 years in the Carytown shopping district of Richmond. The windowscape features a backdrop of festive tapestries, including Christmas trees and Santa’s face, as well as a smattering of wrapped packages, paper cutouts, ornaments and other gift ideas. MongrelRVA.com

Richmond's Quirk Hotel has not disappointed with this year's holiday decoration. In keeping with the hotel's pink color scheme, an imposing white tree with blush undertones and bold fuchsia ornaments in fun, quirky shapes graces the hotel entrance and takes centerstage in the corner window looking out on East Broad and Jefferson Streets. DestinationHotels.com/Quirk-Hotel

Roanoke

Fans of the Roanoke-based boutique have said that La De Da has the “most creative and beautiful women’s clothing choices,” so perhaps its no surprise that this year’s holiday window scene follows suit. Made entirely of hard candy and icing, the dress on La De Da’s window mannequin is inspired by the Indian lamps which accent the garland-and-lights bedecked storefront. LaDeDa.net

Staunton

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Pufferbellies Toys and Books in Staunton has a reputation for going all out with their holiday décor. This year, the store is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a window display based on scenes from a new edition of the Nutcracker with illustrations by British artist Niroot Puttapipat. PufferbelliesToys.com