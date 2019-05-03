Alex Ragonese & Malcolm Dilley

August 25, 2018 • Waltham Abbey Farm, Bluemont

Alex Ragonese knew Malcolm Dilley was the one. He and Dilley had been dating for almost four years when, in the summer of 2017, he began planning his proposal. The native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, decided that their trip to his hometown for a Labor Day weekend wedding would be the perfect time and place to pop the question. The couple, who lives in Washington, D.C., tied the knot at Waltham Abbey Farm, Malcolm’s family farm in Bluemont. As an event planner, Malcolm was the visionary for the nuptials, which he describes as elegant yet relaxed. “We wanted our guests to feel as if they were at an upscale tailgate,” says Malcolm. The black-tie reception featured a seasonal buffet dinner that included unique summer fare like a tomato peach panzanella salad. The farm’s natural landscape allowed the couple to create a setting that was beautiful and masculine. “The horse barn was the focal point,” says Malcolm. “The horses were in their paddocks beside the tent during cocktail hour for guests to feed carrots and pet. They totally stole the show!”

