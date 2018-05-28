A Good Vibe

Take a day off in Virginia Beach's colorful arts enclave.

When the ViBe Creative District was established in 2011, many in the region saw it as another sign that Virginia’s most populous city continues to grow and thrive. They were right. Today, the ViBe comprises more than 50 businesses—from hip coffee spots and eateries to art galleries, yoga studios and high-end jewelers. Here’s a tip: Plan to spend more than a day exploring its quirky mix of creative businesses.

8:30 a.m. Paint the Town

Kick off your stroll through this buzzy district with a visit to Old Beach Green Market where you can pick up fresh produce from vendors who specialize in eco-friendly farming. Keep it healthy and head over to Commune, the area’s latest farm-to-table restaurant, and load up on proteins with a breakfast sandwich stacked with prosciutto, scrambled eggs, chive, sharp cheddar and organic greens on a sourdough brioche bun.

10:30 a.m. Surf's Up

Fully energized, pick out the right gear to hit the

waves at 17th Street Surf Shop, the district’s go-to place for the hottest surf brands. Even if you don’t buy anything, the store’s beach atmosphere and colorful displays of swimwear and accessories will get you into vacay mode.

Not a fan of the ocean? Learn tips and tricks on the skateboard at WRV Skate Camp, where program director and local skate legend John Fudala will show you how to shred.

12:00 p.m. Set Sail

Next, get your caffeine fix at Three Ships Coffee Roasters. Try the in-house roasted Steady Hand, an organic blend of seasonal Central American coffee and South American coffee beans.

1:00 p.m. Shop 'Til You Drop

Stop in at French Twist Boutique, a Parisian-inspired shop with fashion for women, where all accessories, artwork and jewelry are created by local artists. Then, get inspired at Found Objects, a store that houses a charming curated collection of furniture, industrial objects, antique jewelry and other unusual finds.

4:30 p.m. Heat Things Up

Before you call it a day, make sure to get a table at Hearth Wood Fired Cuisine & Craft Beer. Formerly a popular food truck, Hearth’s brick and mortar restaurant serves hearty meals, including pan-roasted yellow fin tuna with celery root purée and whole grain mustard sauce, or Border Springs lamb and short rib Bolognese, all to be enjoyed on the inviting patio. ViBeCreativeDistrict.org