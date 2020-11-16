A Taste of Nostalgia

× Expand Photo by Ashley Cuoco Crystal Spring Grocery Co. in Roanoke.

Roanoke restaurant opens Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

In the mid 20th century, Crystal Spring Avenue in Roanoke was home to Lipes Pharmacy, Tinnell’s Finer Foods, and Crystal Spring Grocery Co. The iconic pharmacy is now The River and Rail Restaurant, and Tinnell’s, just a couple doors down, was purchased earlier this year by the restaurant team and transformed into a specialty food store and restaurant named for Crystal Spring Grocery Co. According to the shop’s executive chef Matthew Lintz and retail manager Devon Steiner, Crystal Spring Grocery Co. offers housemade food items like pickles and pimento cheese; regional provisions, such as Route 11 Potato Chips from Mt. Jackson; fresh prepared meals; and fine wine and craft beer.

Crystal Spring also has lunch service from a made-to-order kitchen with an American Southern menu. Lintz says the shop reflects The River and Rail team’s goal to “invest in the neighborhood.” And, to foster a bit of nostalgia. CSGrocery.com; FB.com/@CSGroceryCo