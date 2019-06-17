A Road Less Traveled Art Exhibit Gala

Oct. 11, 2018 • University of Richmond Jepson Alumni Center

Jacqui Evans, Theresa Halpin, and Ronda Petillo

Ruth Modlin Ellett and Drew Deane

Daphne Maxwell Reid and Lisa Schaffner

Bill Bevins, Jamie Wigginton, Cindy Paullin, and Mark Hierholzer

Held at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center, Art for the Journey raised $44,000 at its A Road Less Traveled Art Exhibit Gala. Nearly 150 people attended the Oct. 11, 2018, event, which benefited programs for adults and children designed to promote well-being through art. ArtForTheJourney.org

