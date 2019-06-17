Oct. 11, 2018 • University of Richmond Jepson Alumni Center

Held at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center, Art for the Journey raised $44,000 at its A Road Less Traveled Art Exhibit Gala. Nearly 150 people attended the Oct. 11, 2018, event, which benefited programs for adults and children designed to promote well-being through art. ArtForTheJourney.org

Art for the Journey hosts adult studio classes ad workshops on Mondays 1:30 to 4:00 p.m at the Frable Studio in Midlothian and Tuesdays 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Hierholzer Studio in Richmond.

